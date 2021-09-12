Muggier, cloudier tomorrow; Tropical Storm Nicholas tracking towards Texas | Central AL Forecast

Warm, mostly dry conditions will continue tomorrow before we see more spotty showers & thunderstorms on Tuesday. Also, Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico, and will likely cause significant flash flooding across much of Southeastern Texas — including near places like Houston and Galveston. Watch the latest forecast above for the most up-to-date information.

