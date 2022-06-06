Tonight: It will remain quiet. Storms have fizzled for the evening. BUT we could have another round of some activity between 2am-7am north of I-20.



Tomorrow: After a few early mornings showers, and possible rumble of thunder, it will be pretty quiet early afternoon. Highs will get back to around 90 degrees and feels like temps will be in the mid 90s. Another little pulse of energy brings some evening pop-up storms too.



Wednesday: We will be Weather Aware as a complex of storms will be moving through Alabama. There are some BIG questions marks as to how far south this line moves though. We know this will impact north Alabama and the TN Valley, and we are fairly positive it could dip as low as the 278 corridor, but will it reach I-20? That we may not be able to tell until the complex is fully in motion. We want you to be prepared for the system in the event it pushes farther south, but we can still hope for the best that it won’t get to us.



