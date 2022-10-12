A line of storms is already making its way into north Alabama. This line is moving quickly, which is good news for keeping the flooding threat down. However, the leading edge will produce some pretty strong winds and we will have to watch very closely for any bowing segments that could start to spin.



THREATS: The main threat tonight will be wind. Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph in some spots. Although the tornado threat is low, it isn’t zero.



TIMELINE: This storm is already reaching Marion county (6:45pm) and will continue racing through central Alabama through the evening hours. It moves across I-65 near midnight and will rain itself out over east Alabama between 11pm-3am. Once passing I-65, the severe threat should go down a good bit.