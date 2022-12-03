TONIGHT: Fog is likely. Lows in the 40s. A few clouds are likely overnight.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool. A few showers are possible, but widespread rain is unlikely. More spots than not stay dry. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: A front becomes near stationary across North Alabama to kick off this week. That will give us off and on showers through the week. Heavy rain will be closer to the front, so the further north you go in the state, the heavier the rain is likely to be. It’s possible some flooding could occur by mid-week as far south as the Highway 278 corridor, but for much of Central Alabama, we will miss out on heavier rain amounts. Highs will be in the 60s Monday, and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: The front lifts further north on Thursday, which should limit our rain chances to little more than an isolated sprinkle. Highs will reach the 70s Thursday. The front pushes back to the south on Friday, bringing the chance for a few light showers and dropping highs back into the 60s.