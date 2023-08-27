TONIGHT: A few showers and storms will continue into the evening. Otherwise, warm and muggy with morning lows in the 70s.

MONDAY: Temperatures hold in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, along with a scattered of showers and storms. Some storms could become strong during the afternoon hours due the possibility for gusty wind and large hail.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 10, located in The Northwest Caribbean has strengthened to become Tropical Storm Idalia. Idalia is expected to become a hurricane as it tracks into the Gulf early this week. The expected track will take it into Florida between Tampa and Tallahassee. This is subject to change, but as of now impacts will be minimal for Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: That aforementioned cold front is something we’re really looking forward to next week. That will bring the chance for some scattered showers and storms, and more importantly drop our temperatures a good bit. Highs will be in the 80s by the middle of the week, with drier air making that feel more comfortable. That drier air will also allow morning lows to dip below 70°.

Storm Team 7 Day