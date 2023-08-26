SUNDAY: The heat will begin to back down Sunday as the pattern changes. Highs will remain above average, in the middle 90s. We are also expecting a return of scattered storms, mainly different the afternoon hours. A few storms could become strong, capable of producing gusty wind and hail.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 10 has formed in the Northern Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula. It is expected to develop into a tropical storm or hurricane next week as it moves north into The Gulf. A cold front moves through the south by the middle of next week, so the highest chances for tropical impacts from this system appear to be across Florida and Georgia, but we’ll continue to track it and let you know if this changes.

NEXT WEEK: That aforementioned cold front is something we’re really looking forward to next week. That will bring the chance for some scattered showers and storms, and more importantly drop our temperatures a good bit. Highs will be in the 80s by the middle of the week, with drier air making that feel more comfortable. That drier air will also allow morning lows to dip below 70°.

Storm Team 7 Day