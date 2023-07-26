TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. A standard July night. Lows in the 70s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The heat continues to build with highs in the mid to upper 90s to round out the work-week. The heat index continues to climb into the low 100s. Rain chances remain very slim, but an isolated downpour can’t totally be ruled out.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Scorching summer heat continues into the weekend. Highs in the upper 90s, with an isolated 100° not totally out of the question. Humidity will be at levels that support a heat index as high as 105°. Isolated downpours are possible in the afternoon and evening, but rain coverage will be very isolated, with many spots staying dry.

NEXT WEEK: There’s reason to believe that the temperature climbs even higher next week as the upper-air high centers over the Mid-South and strengthens. Highs could climb to the century mark in some spots in Central Alabama. Rain chances next week look to remain slim to none, with measurable rainfall in isolated spots few and far between.

