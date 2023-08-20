TONIGHT: Clear, dry, and muggy with lows in the the lower to middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: An upper-air high builds in from the west, bringing incredibly hot and dry weather. High temperatures reach the upper 90s and a few low 100s. Heat index values will exceed 110° at times.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The tropics are heating up as numerous systems are now in progress. Hilary is weakening as the system moves into Southern California, bringing heavy rain with flooding, along with gusty wind. Hilary will not have any impacts along The Gulf of Mexico.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Franklin has developed in The Caribbean. Farther out in The Atlantic, we have Tropical Storm Emily and Tropical Depression Six. All three system will turn north without any impacts on the U.S. East Coast or The Gulf of Mexico.

A wave will track into The Gulf this week, bringing a medium threat for development, with the greatest potential impacts being along The Texas Gulf Coast as a tropical depression or lower end tropical storm.

