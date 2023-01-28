TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: A mainly dry day, though a passing shower can’t totally be ruled out. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: More rain, although this round of rain is likely to be lighter, generally an inch or less across the state. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: A few passing showers are likely Wednesday as a near stationary front meanders to our south. A surge of moisture as that front mixes out and a new front and surface low push through the state will lead to another round of heavy rainfall from Wednesday night to late Thursday night. Rainfall totals of 1-3″ are likely across the state, with locally high amounts potentially exceeding 5″. Some flooding appears possible in Alabama with this round of heavy rain, but it’s too early to speculate on where exactly the heaviest rain will fall. Most of the rain over the next 7 days will fall between Sunday and Thursday night, with widespread rainfall totals from 2-4″ and locally high amounts climbing as high as 8″.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: We may not be totally dry to round out the week, but we’ll certainly trend drier. A few showers early Friday move out by afternoon. We’ll be dry and cool Saturday, but a few showers are possible again by Sunday.

Storm Team 7 Day