MONDAY AFTERNOON: Pop up showers and storms likely. Hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with a heat index near 95°.

MONDAY EVENING: Coverage of showers and storms diminishes starting by sunset, with rain ending by 10 pm. Temperatures dip into the 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Muggy and warm overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Some patchy fog could develop overnight in spots that see rain today.

TUESDAY: A weak front will be the focus for more numerous showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Enough instability will be present in the atmosphere Tuesday afternoon that some storms could produce small hail and gusty winds, but no organized severe weather is expected. Highs in the upper 80s. Lingering showers and storms possible overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: The daily pop up showers and storms stick around through the second half of the work-week. Wednesday’s storms should be focused along and south of a line from Sulligent to Heflin. Thursday may see a few more showers and storms over East Alabama as a weak backdoor front moves into the Eastern part of the state. Friday’s storms look to be unevenly scattered. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, but expect fairly muggy conditions to continue despite the drop in temperatures.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A cold front pushes across the state Saturday, bringing another round of more numerous showers and storms. Behind that front, drier air moves into the state for the first part of next week. That will drop morning lows into the 50s and make for much more pleasant afternoons.

