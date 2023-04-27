SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 PM for the following Alabama counties:

Marion

Winston

Lamar

Fayette

Walker

Tuscaloosa

Pickens

Sumter

Greene

Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats. Storms

TONIGHT: Additional thunderstorms form along and ahead of a cold front that moves across the state. A few storms could produce some gusty winds and hail. A few storms could hit severe criteria (58 mph wind gusts, 1″ hail), especially in West and Northwest Alabama, but widespread severe weather is not expected this evening. Temperatures drop into the low 60s.

FRIDAY: A few showers possible in the morning, then dry and mild. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: We start out the weekend mostly dry Saturday morning, but rain chances gradually increase through the day Saturday, with fairly widespread storms expected Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Rain will begin to clear out in the afternoon on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. Severe weather is not expected with this round of storms.

NEXT WEEK: Much of next week looks dry and mild, with Highs climbing from the low 70s Monday to the upper 70s by mid-week. Rain chances return in the second half of the week.

Storm Team 7 Day