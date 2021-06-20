More Storms Expected Tomorrow, Into Tuesday Morning | Central AL Forecast

Significant flash flooding was our big weather story overnight as Tropical Storm Claudette swept through Central Alabama. Near-stationary bands of heavy rainfall last night led to impressive rainfall totals & flash flooding across the area, especially across Jefferson & Tuscaloosa County. Some parts of downtown Tuscaloosa recorded as much as 6-8″ of rain in just 6 hours.





This afternoon, Claudette is now a tropical depression–weaker than a tropical storm–as it tracks NE through Northeast Georgia & the Carolinas, producing heavy rain & gusty winds. The low pressure center is forecasted to continue East, likely strengthening back into a tropical storm as it crosses over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean East of the Outer Banks. It will also likely impact Nova Scotia & Newfoundland in a few days as a tropical storm, following a very similar track to Tropical Storm Bill last week.





For tonight, back in Central Alabama, expect very muggy conditions to remain in place for the rest of our Father’s Day evening. Temperatures will remain warm overnight in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows expected in the lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. 10% chance of a stray sprinkle. Light SW winds at 5 mph.





For Monday, chances of showers & storms will be increasing steadily as the day goes on. We’ll start our day with temps in the 70s, warming into the 80s by around 10 a.m. Highs temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s with good chances of thunderstorms most of the afternoon. Looks like the best chances of rain in the afternoon will be across the Eastern half of Alabama tomorrow.





A cold front will push in from the Northwest late tomorrow night, likely producing overnight showers & thunderstorms. They could produce some brief strong wind gusts, along with frequent thunder & lightning, but our overall threat for severe weather tomorrow is marginal (very low) across NW Alabama.





An additional 2 to 3″ of rain is possible over the next 48 hours. This could exacerbate already flood-stricken areas in & around Tuscaloosa & Birmingham. Please be mindful of the potential for further flash flooding over the next two days, and always remember to NEVER DRIVE through flooded roadways. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

Rain chances persist into Tuesday morning as the front slowly pushes through. Most of the rain will end by Tuesday afternoon, and we’ll see more sunshine & drier conditions for the rest of the week. We can’t completely rule out pop-up showers in the heat of the day, but most of us will stay dry Wednesday, Thursday & Friday.

As far as temperatures go for the upcoming week, we’re looking at near-average temperatures with highs maxing out in the upper 80s. That’s close to normal for late-June. We’ll be just a few degrees cooler in the wake of our Tuesday morning cold front, but no big swings in temperatures are expected. Morning lows will stay warm in the 60s & 70s with muggy conditions likely persisting.

