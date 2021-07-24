More Showers and Summer Heat Tomorrow, Hot and Stormy Early Next Week | Central AL Forecast

Coming off a hot and steamy Saturday afternoon in Central AL — most spots climbed into the low 90s today and saw a heat index near 100° during the hottest part of the afternoon. A few of us, however, caught pop up summer downpours, especially here in Jefferson County near places like Bluff Park and Ross Bridge in Hoover. Expect mainly dry conditions overnight tonight, and very warm temperatures all night long. Overnight lows only dropping to the middle 70s thanks to the very high humidity in place.





For tomorrow, we’re looking at essentially a repeat of today’s weather, with afternoon highs in the lower 90s & a heat index in the 100s during the afternoon. Oppressive humidity continues with dew points in the mid 70s. Remember to drink plenty of fluids & limit your time outdoors if possible. Another small chance of summer downpours tomorrow — 30% chance areawide. Light SW winds at 5 mph.









In the tropics, we still have one disturbance we’re keeping an eye on East of Florida near the Bahamas. Right now, this broad area of low pressure & thunderstorms has a 60% chance of development over the next 2 to 5 days. If it does get a name, it would become Tropical Storm Fred. Fortunately for us, however, current forecast guidance does not have this system tracking anywhere near the Gulf of Mexico. If this changes we’ll keep you posted.

For the start of next week, we’ll see a return back to scattered showers & storms during the afternoon for Monday & Tuesday as rain chances climb. Very muggy to oppressive humidity will also continue.

With temperatures and humidity remaining virtually the same next week, we’ll be very hot for the foreseeable future. Be on the lookout for a potential Heat Advisory to be issued, as our afternoon heat index gets very hot — possibly into the middle 100s by Wednesday and Thursday.

That’s all for now…stay in touch with me on social media! You can always find the latest on our forecast in Central AL on Twitter by following me, @GriffinHardyWX. You can always reach out to me with forecast questions anytime by sending an e-mail to ghardy@cbs42.com.