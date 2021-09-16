Staying rainy, very muggy tomorrow & all weekend long | Central AL Forecast

The wet weather continues across the Birmingham area, all thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas still located to our Southwest near the Gulf coast. This will regrettably keep rain chances up for an extended period of time the next few days…

For tonight, we will be cloudy with spotty showers. Very muggy conditions persist. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light East winds at 3 to 5 mph.

For tomorrow, the wet weather keeps piling on — waves of rain prevail throughout the day. Passing downpours expected, along with an overcast sky and very muggy conditions. Rain chances areawide at 80%. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Nicholas will be just an area of low pressure and its remnants will remain over Louisiana at the surface. Aloft, there will be a trough of low pressure sitting across Alabama. We will stay very humid, and all of this will lead to more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Some downpours are possible each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Next Week Outlook: With no major changes expected with our weather pattern next week, the rain chances will stay elevated as dew points remain very high in the 70s. This means we’re still expecting waves of heavy rain & thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday. There is some hint among long-range computer models that we will see a cold front move in late on Wednesday, finally ushering in drier, cooler air into the area. Since this is still 6 to 7 days out, we’re going conservative with the forecast & keeping a 20% chance of rain for next Thursday. If this pans out, however, we could be looking at a very real taste of fall-like temperatures later next week — fingers crossed! Stay tuned.

