More Rain Tonight as Claudette Passes Through. Drying Out Tomorrow | Central AL Forecast

Remnants from Tropical Storm Claudette (now technically a tropical depression) are now passing through Central AL, producing heavy tropical downpours & brief gusty winds across the region. Fortunately, now that Claudette has come ashore, the storm will not show any sign of strengthening, steadily weakening as it travels NE at 15 to 20 mph. More showers expected to continue for us through the overnight hours…

For tonight, expect waves of light to moderate rain as deep tropical moisture filters through the region. NO severe weather is expected tonight. Temperatures remain warm, humidity remains high with lows in the upper 60s/low 70s.





For tomorrow, we are still expecting a few light showers in the morning across far East AL, where we have the highest chances of rain. Those of us farther West in places like Birmingham & Tuscaloosa, will see the rain subside & the sunshine come out as early as lunchtime. The tropical air leftover from Claudette, however, will be sticking around. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s, but with the tropical humidity, the heat index will likely hit the mid to upper 90s. Stay hydrated!





Looking ahead to next week, we’re anticipating another round of scattered showers & storms Monday as a cold front pushes in from the Northwest. These will likely produce heavy rain at times, plus occasional thunder & lightning, but organized severe weather is unlikely for Monday at this time. Lower rain chances still in the forecast for Tuesday & beyond with pop-up showers possible.

Near-average temperatures persisting for next week as well. Most of us can expect muggy conditions next week along with morning lows in the 70s, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

That’s all for now…stay in touch with me on social media! You can always find the latest on our forecast in Central AL on Twitter by following me, @GriffinHardyWX. You can always reach out to me with forecast questions anytime by sending an e-mail to ghardy@cbs42.com.