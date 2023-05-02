TONIGHT: Dry and cool. A light westerly breeze around 10 mph. Lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Cool and comfortable weather continues into Wednesday, with highs staying in the low 70s under a sunny sky. Expect breezy conditions again, especially in the first half of the day, with a calmer afternoon and evening. Temperatures begin to trend up on Thursday. We stay dry with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: A few isolated showers return to the forecast on Wednesday, with more scattered showers and storms as we head into the weekend. Temperatures continue their upward climb into the 80s over the weekend. Rain coverage will be spotty over the weekend, with some spots getting little to no rain, and others seeing over 1 inch. Average rainfall amounts for any one spot in the state will be around 1/3 of an inch, but numbers will vary widely from town to town.

NEXT WEEK: Warm and occasionally stormy weather continues into the start of next week. Highs remain in the 80s, and scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast through at least mid-week.

Storm Team 7 Day