Flash Flood Watch continues, cold front arrives Wednesday with dry and cool weather | Central AL Forecast

Flash Flood Watch until 7 PM

Some of the rain could be heavy at times continuing tonight and tomorrow. An additional 1-2″+ of rain remains possible with so much moisture still in the atmosphere over AL. Watch out for possible flooding issues once again. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of central Alabama until 7 PM. The rain will start to taper off this afternoon from west to east. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with some lingering showers. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday will remain soggy as the trough of low pressure sends a cold front toward the area. We will have another round of showers and some thunderstorms. Again, some of the rain could be heavy at times. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

The cold front will move through on Wednesday morning with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Then we will become partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. This cold front will bring us some much cooler temperatures, and this happens on the first day of fall. The Autumnal Equinox is at 2:21 PM CDT. Highs for Wednesday will be in the mid 70s. We turn cooler, less humid, and comfortable on Wednesday night with lows in the mid 50s.

The first full day of fall is Thursday, and it will really feel like it! An area of high pressure will build over us today. We will be sunny, cooler, and less humid. High temperatures will only be in the lower 70s. Average high temperatures are supposed to be in the mid 80s. Thursday night will be clear and sort of chilly. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday will remain sunny, dry, and pleasant with below average temperatures. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The wonderful and dry weather with low humidity will continue this weekend as the area of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

