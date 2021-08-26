More heat today with pop up showers, continues this weekend | Central AL Forecast

Our weather is still very much in “summer mode” in Central AL this Thursday morning as dew points currently sit in the 70s across the region. This means it still feels very muggy outside as you head out the door! No showers showing up on radar this morning, but we do have a small, 30% chance of afternoon showers this afternoon…

Our best chance of rain across our area today will be across our Northern counties — mostly for places along & North of I-20 this afternoon. Places to the South have a lower, 10% chance of rain. All of us, however, will remain hot this afternoon with afternoon highs in the 90s. With the humidity factored in, we’re looking at a heat index in the upper 90s to lower 100s during the hottest part of the day (2 to 4 pm). Remember to drink plenty of fluids, and take breaks from the sun! Light East winds at 5 to 10 mph areawide.

For tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with warm & muggy conditions persisting. Any pop-up showers that do form will most likely fade away after sunset, once daytime heating is lost. Overnight lows in the 70s areawide, no chance of rain.

In the short-term, no major changes are expected heading into Friday with another decent chance of afternoon showers & storms & highs in the 90s. This will continue over the weekend as well — however, our forecast for next week is highly dependent on what a potentially strong tropical system in the Gulf does this weekend…

In the tropics, we’ve seen activity pick up very quickly since the start of the week. We now have three areas of interest in the Atlantic — two of which have above a 70% chance of development over the next 48 hours. We’re currently tracking one particular area of interest in the Caribbean that stands a very good chance of becoming a strong Gulf of Mexico system over the weekend

Be sure to stay tuned & check back for more updates as they become available in the days leading up to this potential storm.

