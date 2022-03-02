It is clear and cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s. Once again, you may want that jacket now, but you will not need it later.

A ridge of high pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S. today, Ash Wednesday through Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Normal high temperature is 63°, so we will be well above that today through the end of the week.





Tonight, we will stay clear, and it will be a little cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday and Friday will continue to be beautiful, sunny, and becoming warmer as the area of high pressure stays over the Southeast U.S. Each day will gradually get warmer with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to near 80°.





Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be east of Alabama this weekend. This will continue to bring in the unseasonably warm temperatures, but it will also increase the moisture in the air. We will become partly cloudy on Saturday with high temperatures around 80°. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds, but we could see a stray shower pop up in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. This is great for the first weekend of March. Unfortunately, more active, and stormy weather returns next week, so enjoy this dry stretch.