WEATHER AWARE: Thunderstorms are expected to increase Sunday evening into the night. There will be two rounds of storms on Sunday. The first round will arrive after lunch, featuring isolated to scattered showers and storms.

The next round will develop after sunset and continue through early Monday morning. The second round will carry the greatest severe weather threats. Again, those threats will include strong winds, large hail, frequent lightning and a possibility of flooding rainfall.

Rainfall totals over the next seven days are expected to range between 3-7 inches across central Alabama. Rainfall totals will vary depending on where the thunderstorms set up. Slower moving thunderstorms will create a higher potential for flooding. If the thunderstorms move quickly, our flooding potential decreases.

NEXT WEEK: This unsettled weather pattern will remain. We’ll start to return to a more summer-like weather pattern with occasional afternoon thunderstorms.