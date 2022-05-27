It is a mostly cloudy and mild morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s.

Clouds will wrap around the backside of an area of low pressure located north of Alabama today. Expect to see a mix of sun and clouds along with low humidity and a nice breeze. It will be warm with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

This means we will have some perfect weather for the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover and the SWAC Baseball Tournament in Birmingham. Don’t forget your sunscreen!





Tonight, will be mostly clear, cooler, and comfortable with lows in the 50s.

Memorial Day Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. This will keep us mostly sunny and dry on Saturday with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday will become sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Monday will be sunny and hot with high temperatures around 90°.

The weather will remain perfect for the SEC and SWAC Baseball Tournaments as well as the Stallions game on Sunday at 1 PM.





Next Week Outlook: We will remain dry on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and hot high temperatures in the 90s. An upper-level low will move across northern Florida and southern Georgia Wednesday through Friday. This will bring Central Alabama some clouds on Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s. The clouds will stick around on Thursday, and we will have a slight chance for a few showers or storms. It will remain hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. A weak cold front will move through on Friday. This will bring us a few more showers and storms. High temperatures will be around 90° ahead of the front.