THIS AFTERNOON: A few scattered showers and storms possible through the afternoon hours. Rain chances through the afternoon will be highest north of I-20, but any one spot could deal with a downpour. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY EVENING: A large cluster of storms moves east out of Mississippi and into West Alabama before sunset. While widespread severe weather is unlikely with this round of storms, they will be loud and gusty. Frequent lightning and gusty winds are the main threats these storms will pose. Wind gusts will generally peak around 30-45 mph in these storms, with some isolated spots climbing as high as 60 mph.

We can’t rule out a segment of storms becoming briefly severe and producing damaging winds and small hail, but the vast majority of the storms will stay below severe limits.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms weaken past midnight and begin to fizzle out. Isolated showers and storms remain possible overnight, but most of the rain ends by 1 AM. Lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: The summer-like pattern continues into the end of the week. Warm and humid days, and mild and sticky nights will be the big story. Highs in the 80s and low 90s. Daily pop-up showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and evening, but they will be randomly scattered and very isolated. The chance of any one spot seeing rain over the weekend will be less than one in three.

NEXT WEEK: Don’t like the muggy and warm pattern? Well, there really isn’t much good news on that front. We do see temperatures trend down a bit by mid-week next week, but the muggy and warm weather isn’t going anywhere. The daily chance for scattered showers and storms isn’t going anywhere anytime soon either.

Storm Team 7 Day