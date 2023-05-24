TONIGHT: Cool and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Warmer, but dry. Highs climb into the low to mid 80s, but dewpoints in the 40s and 50s will keep it feeling comfortable in the afternoon. Again, it will get comfortably cool into the evening, with temps dropping into upper 50s by sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY: We’ll re-introduce a small chance for a shower or storm Friday, but coverage will be isolated and spotty. Highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will be slim, because there won’t be a ton of surface moisture. Because of that, expect relatively comfortable weather to stick around. These rain chances will be off and on into next week, but we expect rain to remain isolated through the next 7 days. Some spots will miss out on rain entitrely.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The pattern from Friday continues into the holiday weekend. Mornings start out in the upper 50s, but we climb into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. There may be enough lift in the atmosphere to trigger a few isolated showers and storms, but because moisture will be limited, widespread or heavy rain is not expected. Comfortable conditions continue through Memorial Day.

NEXT WEEK: It can’t last forever. As we head past Memorial Day, the temperatures climb. We’ll be back in the 90s by mid-week. Humidity creeps up too; and while it won’t be oppressive, it will begin to get sticky again next week.

