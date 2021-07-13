Less Rain Coverage Tomorrow/Thursday, Picks Back Up Friday | Central AL Forecast

Yet another round of afternoon showers & storms have moved through Central AL today…these storms are capable of producing 40 mph wind gusts. Fortunately, though, the overall risk of these storms turning severe (60 mph gusts) is very low for this afternoon & evening.

For tonight, expect most of these showers & storms to taper off after sunset. Temperatures will cool down to the 70s & eventually the upper 60s for a few of us farther North of Birmingham. Light South winds continue at 5 mph.

For tomorrow, we’re keeping a 40% chance of afternoon showers in the forecast. Very muggy conditions will persist when it’s not raining in the early morning & late evening. Afternoon highs expected in the upper 80s.

For the rest of the week ahead, we’re expecting slightly less rain coverage during the afternoon on Thursday & Friday. Warm, muggy conditions will persist. Heading into the weekend, we’ll see those rain chances gradually go back up with still a good stream of tropical moisture coming in from the Gulf. As far as our temperatures go, we’ll be trending a few degrees below average for mid-July with highs expected in the upper 80s for the rest of the week.

