THURSDAY: A few isolated showers possible south of I-20. Otherwise partly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Chance for a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Otherwise partly cloudy and relatively comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s.

FOOTBALL FORECASTS:

HIGH SCHOOL: Rain chances won’t be too high for High School football. Just a very slim chance for a lingering storm. Temperatures look to fall through the 70s through both the Thursday and Friday games.

SAMFORD @ AUBURN: Slim chance for a shower. Otherwise pretty comfortable with temperatures in the mid 70s at kickoff, falling into the 60s by the end of the game.

ALABAMA @ USF: A few passing showers possible through the game. It will be warm for the Crimson Tide’s first road game, with temperatures near 90° at kickoff

UL-LAFAYETTE @ UAB: Chance for a passing shower or storm through the game. Temperatures in the upper 70s at kickoff, falling into the upper 60s by the end of the game.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’ll deal with some scattered showers and storms as we head through the weekend. If you have outdoor plans, such as the Foothills Festival in Jasper, it doesn’t look like a washout, but know that there may be times when you have to bring things inside. Temperatures stay in the low 80s in the afternoon, and morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather kicks off the first half of next week. We don’t warm up too much, but expect afternoon temperatures to tick up just a bit by mid-week. Overnight lows will actually drop just a bit with drier air in place.

