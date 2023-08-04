TONIGHT: Most of the rain ends this evening, but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out overnight. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

SATURDAY:

We’re likely to start the day dry, but I can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in the morning. Temperatures climb into the low 90s in the afternoon, with a heat index climbing between 100-105° for most of Central Alabama, with a few spots exceeding 105° southwest of Birmingham. Scattered afternoon and evening storms are likely. Rain coverage around 50%. A lingering shower possible Saturday evening, but rain coverage greatly diminishing after 8 pm.



Sporting Events Forecast:

Weather looks like it could be a factor for Alabama’s and UAB’s Fan Days. Scattered storms are possible, so be prepared to head indoors and seek shelter from storms. If no rain is present, expect temperatures in the 90s, with a heat index in the 100s. Rain chances are lower for CBS 42 night at Regions Field as the Barons take on the Trash Pandas Saturday evening, with temperatures in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

We’ll mostly repeat Saturday’s forecast again Sunday. Starting out warm and muggy in the morning, but quickly becoming hot and humid in the afternoon. Highs in the 90s with a heat index around 105° to 110°. Scattered storms develop from mid-day into the evening. Rain coverage around 50%.

NEXT WEEK: The summertime pattern continues into next week. There is a bit of a drop in temperatures mid-week, where highs may stay shy of 90°, but it will remain sticky and warm. Heat index values range from 95°-105° through the week. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are likely each day.

Storm Team 7 Day