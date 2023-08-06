SUNDAY:

Starting out warm and muggy in the morning, but quickly becoming hot and humid in the afternoon. Highs in the 90s with a heat index around 105° to 110°. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for West and South Alabama.

Scattered storms develop from mid-day into the evening. Some storms could become strong to severe, especially over North Alabama due to the possibility for gusty wind and hail.

NEXT WEEK: The summertime pattern continues into next week. There is a bit of a drop in temperatures mid-week, where highs may stay shy of 90°, but it will remain sticky and warm. Heat index values range from 95°-105° through the week. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are likely each day.

BACK TO SCHOOL:

Timing out storms each day of the school week in a pattern like this is tough. I will say it appears on Monday there may be some showers and storms during the school day. Scattered storms are likely on the first day of school for pretty much everyone starting back this week. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with a heat index between 94° and 105°.

