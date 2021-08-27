Hot & humid today & tomorrow, Ida bringing impacts Mon/Tues | Central AL Forecast

All is quiet across Central Alabama early this morning. We managed to stay rain-free yesterday across much of the Birmingham metro, but today we’re looking at another decent chance of rain later this afternoon. Pop-up showers & storms are possible during the heat of the day, with high temperatures mostly in the lower 90s. Light East winds at 5 to 10 mph.

For tonight, expect quiet conditions once again with a mostly clear sky & lows in the 70s. Calm winds, no chance of rain.

Big weather changes are in store for Central Alabama as Tropical Storm Ida heads for the Gulf coast this weekend. Right now, Ida is at tropical storm strength with maximum sustained winds over 40 mph. Ida is expected to quickly gain strength as the storm travels over the very warm waters currently in the Gulf, likely becoming a hurricane. Before landfall, Ida will likely be at least a Category 2 hurricane (maximum sustained winds in excess of 96 mph).

As of this Friday morning, a Hurricane Watch is in effect for much of South Louisiana, and much of South Mississippi. This means that hurricane conditions (winds in excess of 74 mph, storm surge, river flooding, and flash flooding) are possible within the next 48 hours. Further to the East, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Alabama Gulf coast, plus areas farther inland up to about 60 miles from the coastline. This means that tropical storm conditions (winds in excess of 39 mph, storm surge, river flooding, and flash flooding) are possible within the next 48 hours.

Forecasted rainfall totals for much of the Deep South are very high across South Louisiana & South Mississippi, with as much as 6 to 12” of rain possible through Tuesday. Here in Central AL, we’re looking at 2 to 6” of rain, with amounts increasing as you travel to the West across the area, near places like Moundville, Tuscaloosa, and Fayette.

For us in Central Alabama, the worst of the weather Ida will bring for us is set to begin early Monday morning, with strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and a risk of spin-up tornadoes all possible. This will persist through roughly Tuesday afternoon, as the center of Ida passes to our West through Mississippi. We’ll be located East of the storm’s center, which is generally where the greatest risk of severe weather is located during a landfalling tropical cyclone. For now, be ready to enact your severe weather plan with potential flash flooding & tornadoes on Monday & Tuesday.

Have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts! Make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is fully charged, and be sure to download the free CBS 42 News app & turn on notifications for weather alerts in your area. We’ll continue to provide forecast updates on Ida’s progress all weekend long on-air and online — stay tuned.

