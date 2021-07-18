Hot, Humid, Stormy Week Ahead as Tropical Moisture Refuses to Budge | Central AL Forecast

Still forced to contend with YET ANOTHER rainy day out there in Central Alabama today. Deep tropical moisture remains locked in place with very muggy conditions persisting throughout the region. That humidity is set to fuel more showers & storms later tonight, with temperatures remaining warm overnight in the 70s. Light South winds at 3 to 5 mph.





For tomorrow, we’re expecting essentially exactly what we’ve seen the past two days — numerous showers & thunderstorms, all of which capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds up to 40 mph. On the plus side, we will not see enough large-scale forcing in the atmosphere (cold fronts, for example) for any storms to turn severe. Humidity remains very high, with some places farther South like Tuscaloosa & Clanton likely to see oppressive humidity during the day (dew points in the mid 70s). Actual high temperatures tomorrow in the lower 80s for most of us, feels-like temperatures in the lower 90s.









With no large changes expected in the upper air pattern over Alabama this week, there will be a chance of rain everyday for the upcoming week. Some days will feature better rain coverage than others, but the overall consensus is that wet weather is here to stay Monday through Friday with deep tropical moisture remaining locked over the region.

For us, that means very high humidity & elevated rain chances will be with us all week long. Still looking at scattered storm coverage Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain in Birmingham. Wednesday will be a tad bit drier at just 40%, and we’re back up to 50% for Thursday & Friday. Afternoon highs remaining in the 80s with the heat index in the 90s.





For next weekend, we’re looking at a classic late-July forecast with afternoon highs near 90° and much less in the way of the rain coverage. Rain chances right now at 30% with showers possible for Saturday & Sunday.

While our weather remains (for lack of a better word) tropical this week, the actual tropics will remain quiet. As was the case yesterday, no tropical development is expected in the Atlantic basin for the next 5 days.

