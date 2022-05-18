We are in for a mild night. Temperatures will remain in the 70s most of the night. a few spots will briefly dip into the 60s shortly before sunrise. Tomorrow, the ridge of high pressure, or more aptly called, the dome of heat, will continue to bake us. Highs return to the 90s across the map.







Weekend Outlook : The weather pattern shifts a bit this weekend. Saturday will feature some afternoon and evening showers, but I think most of the day time plans should be fine. Sunday, a front moves through and that’s where we will see more widespread coverage of rain and storms.



If you are heading out to Lakefest at Logan Martin Lake, just keep an eye to the sky starting Saturday night and into the day Sunday.

