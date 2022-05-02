The rain has ended tonight. Lows will stay mild in the 60s.

TUESDAY: We will have a bit of patchy fog to start the morning. Then, a few spotty showers by afternoon. It will not be a complete wash out. Winds remain light out of the southwest.

Our weather pattern will stay a bit unsettled through Wednesday. We expect a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday will prove to be a bit drier and some places could heat well into the upper 80s.

NEXT RAIN MAKER: Our next big rain maker arrives at the end of the week. Although there will be spotty showers and pop up storms early this week, a more organized system sets up on Friday as we will be sandwiched in between 2 fronts. Rain begins early Friday and should clear out by sunset Friday night. That will leave us with a beautiful Mother’s Day weekend.







