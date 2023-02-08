STORMY NIGHT AND MORNING: A decaying line of storm approaches the Alabama/Mississippi state line by around Midnight, and moves east across Alabama through the late night and morning Thursday. Ingredients seem to be moving away from us rather than coming together over us as this line of storms moves in, so we expect the line to slowly lose steam as it moves east overnight. While the unstable air gets cut off to our south, the best upper-air energy for storms begins to lift to our north.

However, there could be a few isolated instances of severe weather west of I-65. The main concern would be damaging winds, but there may be a brief window of opportunity for a tornado to develop in West Alabama tonight. The best course of action tonight is to make sure you have a way to receive warnings while you’re asleep, just in case a storm becomes severe. Rain eventually tapers off Thursday, but clouds linger through the next couple of days.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Colder air moves in Friday into the weekend. The weekend looks to be the coldest air moving in Saturday into Sunday morning. A few light showers are possible Friday and Saturday as moisture wraps around the back-side of a low pressure system. For most of the state, this will mean cold, gray, and wet weather, but its possible a few flakes could fly across the northern third of the state Saturday. No accumulations or impacts expected in Central Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: We warm up quickly next week, with highs in the upper 60s by mid-week. Another round of rain looks likely by mid-week next week.

