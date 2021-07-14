Heat Index Approaching 100° Tomorrow with Lower Rain Chances. More Storms This Weekend | Central AL Forecast

For the first time in a few days, we finally saw more sunshine than rain across Central AL today! Afternoon temperatures are hotter with highs in the upper 80s — felt like the mid 90s out there with the humidity factored in.

For tonight, expect warm & muggy conditions to persist through the overnight hours under a partly cloudy sky. Calm winds, little to no chance of rain. Typical summer night with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.





For our Thursday, plan on staying extra hydrated with a very hot afternoon on the way. There will again be a lower overall chance of rain at just 30%, meaning the majority of us will stay hot & dry tomorrow. While actual temps in the afternoon will hit the 90s, the feels-like temperatures (heat index) will reach the upper 90s/low 100s thanks to the high humidity. Light South winds at 5 mph.









Heading into Friday and our weekend, the rain coverage is expected to slowly pick back up day-by-day as surface ridging weakens slightly and tropical moisture increases. A cold front will start nosing its way into North Alabama on late Sunday/early Monday, bumping chances up even higher. So, we’ll go up to a 40% chance Friday, to a 50 to 60% chance Saturday & Sunday, then a 70% chance Monday. Most of this will come in the form of pop-up afternoon thunderstorms, so the overall risk of severe weather is low.

As our rain chances go up, high temperatures go down slightly. That means over the next 5 days we’ll go from lower 90s tomorrow to the mid 80s by Monday. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t feel hot outside to us by that time. We’re still expecting very muggy conditions for a majority of our forecast as dew points remain high in the lower 70s. We can definitely call this our “dog days of summer”.





Elsewhere in the tropics, we now have one area of interest in the North Atlantic that we’re keeping an eye on. Right now, the chance of development with this disturbance is very low at just 10%, so it does not appear to pose any big threat. In all likelihood this will dissipate into nothing, so it’s just something we’re watching for now.

