TONIGHT: Another warm and muggy evening. Temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s past sunset, with temperatures gradually falling through the 80s this evening. After midnight, temperatures dip into the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Another hot day. Highs in the upper 90s, with a few spots southwest of Birmingham reaching triple digits. Most spots see a heat index between 105° and 110°. There’s a slim chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or storm, but the vast majority of us are expected to stay dry and hot.

WEEKEND: The heat continues into the weekend. Highs in the upper 90s, with a heat index between 105° and 110° both days. We’ll keep a slim chance in the forecast for an afternoon or early evening downpour, but the odds of your backyard being affected are very low.

TROPICS: We’re going to have to keep an eye on the Gulf as we enter next week. A broad area of low pressure near Central America has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm next week as it moves north into the Gulf. A cold front moves through the south by the middle of next week, so the highest chances for tropical impacts from this system appear to be across Florida, but we’ll continue to track it and let you know if this changes. No storm has formed yet, so the forecast will be more fluid until next week.

NEXT WEEK: That aforementioned cold front is something we’re really looking forward to next week. That will bring the chance for some scattered showers and storms, and more importantly drop our temperatures a good bit. Highs will be in the 80s by the middle of the week.

