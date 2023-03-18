HARD FREEZE SATURDAY & SUNDAY NIGHT:

We’ve got yet another round of hard freezes on the way both Saturday night into Sunday morning and Sunday night into Monday morning. Almost all of Alabama is under a Freeze Warning, with the exception being parts of the Wiregrass in far Southeast Alabama under a Freeze Watch. These alerts are issued not simply because temperatures dip below freezing, but because there has been significant spring growth and this freeze could cause crop death for those who planted early. Lows could reach the low 20s north of Birmingham Sunday and Monday mornings. Some spots in the higher terrain in North Alabama could drop into the upper teens.

SUNDAY:

After a freezing start, expect a sunny, cold, and breezy day. Highs only reach the 40s despite ample sunshine. Winds out of the northwest could gust as high as 15 mph.

DRY START TO THE WEEK: Temperatures gradually climb as we head into the work-week. After a hard freeze Monday morning, temperatures climb into the 50s under a sunny sky. Expect another frost Tuesday morning, but we reach the 60s Tuesday afternoon.

WARMING TREND: Temperatures continue the upward climb trough this week. Highs reach the upper 60s Wednesday, and by Thursday and Friday, we’ll have some spots reach the 80s.

RAIN CHANCES:

We’re introducing a small chance for rain Wednesday, as a weak upper air trough moves across North Alabama. Any rain Wednesday would likely fall in the morning and early afternoon, and stay north of I-20. No washout expected there, but a few sprinkles and light showers can’t be ruled out so we’re sticking a 20% rain chance on the day. Friday looks significantly more substantial. A strong upper-air trough and associated cold front will dive across the Southern U.S. Friday into Friday night. This will bring a round of heavier rain and storms to Alabama Friday into Friday night.

It’s still a little to early to diagnose a severe weather threat with this system, but it bears close watching in the coming days.

Rainfall totals over the next 7 days are generally expected to be around an inch in Central Alabama, but some higher totals are possible depending on how the Friday system evolves.

