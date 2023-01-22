SUNDAY NIGHT: Temps dropping into the 30s and 40s. Cloudy and dreary weather persists into the night. A few passing showers possible before 3 am.

MONDAY: Clearing out and staying cool. Highs climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Much of Tuesday will be dry and sunny, with highs climbing back into the 50s. Clouds begin to build in by mid afternoon ahead of our next front, and showers and storms begin to enter Northwest Alabama by 9 or 10 pm. Those storms continue east overnight, pushing out of the state by around 6 am.

A very strong low-level jet will help fuel a gusty line of thunderstorms as it moves across the state late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

That low level jet will lead to a highly sheared environment, but with temperatures and dewpoints struggling Tuesday night to climb even to the mid 50s across Central Alabama, I just don’t see much of a severe weather threat materializing with this round of storms because the air will be stable across most of the state.

Severe weather looks more likely south of US-80 and I-85. Still, rain will be heavy and winds could gust to 40 mph or more Tuesday night, even before storms arrive. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s just after Midnight Wednesday, but temperatures will sharply fall through the day Wednesday, dropping into the low 40s by Wednesday afternoon as drier and colder air moves in behind the front.

THURSDAY, FRIDAY, AND THE WEEKEND: Dry weather builds in for a few days to round out the week. We’ll stay on the chilly side, with highs in the 40s and low 50s, and a freeze is looking likely by Friday morning. The dry stretch ends Sunday as showers return to Alabama to kick off next week.

Storm Team 7 Day