TONIGHT: Dry past midnight, then rain chances gradually increase after midnight as the Gulf low lifts north and outer bands move into Central Alabama. Lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY: A non-tropical low pressure system continues to lift north out of the Gulf of Mexico through the day. As it does so, an occluded front lifts north into Alabama, bringing with it showers and a few thunderstorms. Enough wind shear and instability will be in place Thursday afternoon and evening to support a few isolated stronger cells within the bands of showers and storms that move across the state.

While the overall severe weather threat remains low, it isn’t zero, a few cells could begin to rotate, and would pose a threat for some damaging winds and perhaps even a tornado. Be sure you have a way to get accurate weather information through the day, just in case. Highs remain in the upper 60s due to cloud cover and rain. Winds out of the East-Southeast gusting as high as 25 mph outside of thunderstorms, and could exceed 45 mph in thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: The surface low moves across Alabama in the morning, meaning passing showers and breezy conditions are likely to start the day. Rain chances taper off in the afternoon as the low lifts to our North. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds SE 10-15 Gusts 25 becoming South 7-15 in the afternoon and evening.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Much of Saturday will be dry and warm, with highs in the 80s. An approaching cold front triggers rain and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rain clears out of Central Alabama Sunday afternoon and temperatures drop to the low 70s for highs.

NEXT WEEK: The start of next week looks dry and pleasant. We’ll stay in the 70s Monday, but warm to the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. We should be rain free for the first half of the week.

