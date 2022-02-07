It will be a quiet week across central Alabama. With quite an unsettled start to the year, we can all enjoy a calm week of weather.



Tonight it remains cold as lows drop into the upper 20s. The sky stays clear overnight, with sunshine abounding tomorrow. Highs tomorrow return to the mid 50s.





We will have a full buffet of sunshine for the week. And it remains rain-free through the weekend.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A dry cold front slides in this weekend and will bring some clouds, but won’t bring any rain. Clouds will increase Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will drop about 15 degrees between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

