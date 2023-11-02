THURSDAY: Starting out the morning below freezing with patchy frost. Sunny and dry conditions again today. It won’t be as breezy, with a southeast wind between 5-10 mph. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Cold, but not quite as cold again overnight. Morning lows Friday will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Starting out cold and frosty, but trending warmer through the day. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s, with perhaps a few 70° readings southwest of Birmingham. With dry air still in place, it will get chilly overnight, with Saturday morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEEKEND: The gradual warming trend continues into the weekend. Chilly mornings starting in the 40s give way to mild and sunny afternoons in the 70s. The weather looks lovely for college football in the state of Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend continues into next week. High temperatures trend up into the upper 70s and morning lows trend up into the upper 40s and low 50s. No meaningful rain in the forecast through at least the next 10 days.

