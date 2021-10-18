Gorgeous and mild weather to start the work week. Rain returns on Thursday with the next cold front

The area of high pressure that was west of Alabama this weekend will move over us today. We will have plenty of sunshine and it will be a little milder. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.





Tonight, will be mostly clear to clear and still chilly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Jackets will be needed again by Tuesday morning.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will become partly cloudy each day and it will be warmer. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Tuesday and upper 70s on Wednesday.







A cold front will move into Alabama on Thursday. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, mild and a little more humid. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The cold front will move through by Friday morning with the rain coming to an end. It is worth noting that the GFS model is now showing the front stalling over the area, and that would mean we could see lingering rain. However, the other models and ensembles are showing the front move all the way through. They are the preferred models at this time, and that is what I’m using in my forecast. Therefore, it will be partly cloudy and less humid with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure is forecast to build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. This will make it mostly sunny and mild with low humidity on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday.

Tracking the Tropics: The tropics are quiet and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.

