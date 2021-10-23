Sunny and warmer weather on tap this weekend | Central AL Forecast

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure is forecast to build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. This will make it sunny and milder on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunday will be warmer and pleasant with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures climb back into the lower 80s.







Football Forecasts: Here are the forecasts for our local teams:







Next Week Outlook: A trough of low pressure and cold front will move through on Monday. These systems will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of them could be strong to possibly severe, so we will have to watch to see how this evolves. Then we dry out on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures around 80°. Another cold front is expected to move through on Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring us more thunderstorms, and a few could be strong to possibly severe. We will continue to watch to see how that evolves once we get into next week. After this front moves through we will turn cooler and drier heading into next weekend.

Tracking the Tropics: The tropics are quiet and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days. Forecast models continue to show that the tropics are starting to calm down as the season only has 6 weeks left. That is not to say we couldn’t see a storm pop-up in the next few weeks, but for now nothing is showing that happening.

