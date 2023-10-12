THURSDAY: Most of the rain ends by 7 am. A sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out through the day today. Gloomy and cool, with an overcast sky and highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. I think we’re mostly dry for High School Football this evening, but a couple of games could have a little drizzle. Temperatures for the evening in the 60s.

FRIDAY: We start out Friday cool and cloudy, and it’ll be another gloomy and gray day across the state. Highs in Central Alabama again in the upper 60s and low 70s. A few more isolated showers are possible through the day and early evening, mainly along and east of I-65. By kickoff of Friday High School football games temperatures will be in the 60s, and any showers would be confined to East Alabama.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Sunshine returns for the weekend! A cold front pushes through the state Saturday morning ushering in drier air. Temperatures reach the mid 70s Saturday afternoon under a clearing sky, but by Saturday night temperatures begin to take a sharp drop as colder air filters into the state of Alabama. By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, and high temperatures only reach the 60s as a stiff Northwest breeze keeps the cooler air flowing in.

NEXT WEEK: Chilly and dry conditions will remain the story for much of next week. Highs through mid-week stay shy of 70° and overnight lows dip into the 40s and perhaps even some upper 30s in North Alabama.

