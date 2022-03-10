We are in for cornucopia of weather over the next 48 hours. Starting with tonight with a clear sky, lows in the 40s. Tomorrow, highs will climb nicely into the low 70s.



It will remain dry to start Friday, we will even see a good amount of sunshine. Then, clouds slowly build in by the afternoon. Rain noses into west Alabama by 8pm and continues to move across the state through the overnight hours.

Here’s what everyone came for….SNOW… The rain Friday night will begin transitioning to a winter mix around midnight starting in Northwest Alabama. At first, it will be a rain and sleet mix, then fully changing over to snow as the cold air catches up. We are more confident that snow will fall, but as in any snow event in the spring, there will be inconsistencies in coverage. Not everyone will wake up to a white lawns. Right now, here is where we think the snow accumulations will amount.

Here’s how that rain transitioning to snow will look like on the maps. Futurecast shows the rain staying for south Alabama, where North Alabama will likely have a window from 11pm Friday through 6am Saturday morning.





Even with all eye on the snow chances, don’t sleep on the wind and the raw cold. It will be a bitter cold Saturday followed by a bone chilling Sunday morning. Saturday’s highs will stay in the 30s, and with wind gusts getting up to 30-40 mph, it will feel more like the upper 20s ALL day. Ouch!!







Temperatures will rebound slightly Sunday afternoon, but we will have to muddle through one cold morning. Thankfully, there will be plenty of sunshine this weekend.



Next week: We will have a warm up next week. Cold air won’t last long fortunately. There is another chance of rain mid week and no severe weather is expected at this time. We’ll be back in the 50s Sunday afternoon with afternoon highs returning to the 70s by the end of next week.



As they say, March comes in like a lion, out like a lamb.

Follow Us on Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett