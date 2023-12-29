FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT: An upper level low moves across the Tennessee Valley Friday night, providing some lift and perhaps enough moisture in place to support a few light showers or even a flurry or snow shower north of I-20. At this point, it does not appear that accumulations are likely in Central Alabama, but we will continue to monitor this closely.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Trending warmer as we head into the weekend. After a chilly morning temperatures rebound to the upper 40s to near 50° by Saturday afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday. We stay dry through midnight Sunday as we ring in the new year.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Scattered showers possible as we kick off the first day of 2024, but rain will be light and spotty. Definitely not a washout. High temperatures around 50°. Rain tapers off in the late afternoon.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Tuesday will be dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Tuesday morning temps will be in the 20s. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday into Wednesday night as more showers move through the state. Rain should taper off Thursday morning, with chilly and cloudy conditions continuing through Thursday.

