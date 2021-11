Freeze Warning in effect tonight | Central AL Forecast

OUR FIRST FREEZE OF THE SEASON IS ON ITS WAY TONIGHT…A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA OVERNIGHT. MOST PLACES ARE LIKELY TO SEE MORNING TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S. REMEMBER THE THREE P’S: PIPES, PLANTS, AND PETS.

COOLER AIR WILL CONTINUE STREAMING IN FROM THE NORTH TOMORROW, KEEPING OUR SKY CLEAR AND TEMPERATURES COOLER THAN AVERAGE SUNDAY AFTERNOON. DAYTIME HIGHS SUNDAY IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOWER 60S, LIGHT NORTH WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH. NO CHANCE OF RAIN.

OUR STREAK OF BEAUTIFUL FALL DAYS IS SET TO CONTINUE INTO THE START OF NEXT WEEK…HIGH PRESSURE WILL REMAIN LOCKED IN PLACE OVER THE SOUTH FOR MONDAY, TUESDAY, AND WEDNESDAY. THIS MEANS FAIR WEATHER FOR US, AND GRADUALLY WARMER TEMPERATURES EACH DAY. WE’LL STILL SEE LOWS IN THE 30S MONDAY MORNING, BUT THIS WILL BE UPPER 30S, SO NO FREEZE CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 60S MONDAY AFTERNOON.

BACK INTO THE 70S FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY WITH MORE SUNSHINE — GORGEOUS! GET OUTSIDE AS MUCH AS YOU CAN AND ENJOY IT. NO CHANCE OF RAIN.

OUR NEXT COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH THE AREA ON THURSDAY, BRINGING WITH IT JUST A SMALL 20% CHANCE OF A STRAY SHOWER. OTHERWISE, MOSTLY CLOUDY AND COOLER.

TEMPERATURES ONCE AGAIN TURN CHILLIER FRIDAY MORNING WITH LOWS IN THE LOWER 40S. LOOKING COOL AND DRY FOR NEXT WEEKEND ONCE AGAIN WITH LITTLE TO NO CHANCE OF RAIN.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook:Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!