TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) -- The man whose SUV was swept away by floodwater on Saturday was found dead Sunday morning, authorities said in a release.

Firefighters with the Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service were preparing to resume the search for 40-year-old Kelvin Watford at 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning when a family friend located him in a wooded area just west of Interstate 359.