WEDNESDAY: Chance for a brief passing shower or storm, especially south of I-20 as a cold front gradually moves across the state. Any rain that does fall will remain light. Highs hold in the low to mid 80s under a mostly cloudy sky.

REST OF WEEK: Turning a bit cooler and less humid Thursday. The relatively cooler weather continues Friday, then turning more humid and unsettled heading into the weekend.

WEEKEND: Chance for a few scattered showers and storms. Highest rain chances Saturday, but a few isolated showers and storms continue into the first half of Sunday. Neither day looks like a washout, but rain could impact outdoor plans Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs remain slightly below average, in the low to middle 80s both days.