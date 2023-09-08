HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: This evening boasts fantastic weather with temperatures in the 70s at kickoff, with a few games potentially wrapping up in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Becoming cool again, with lows dipping into the low to mid 60s. A few upper 50s possible before sunrise Saturday morning in North Alabama.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend looks fantastic across Central Alabama. Dry and relatively pleasant weather continues with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon under a mostly clear sky. Overnight lows continue to dip into the 60s thanks to the dry air still in place.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

The weather is looking good for the big matchup in Tuscaloosa as the Tide kick off against Texas at 6 pm. Temperatures will still be in the 80s at kickoff, but dip into the 70s through the game.

I’m a bit jealous of Auburn’s forecast as they head to Berkley to take on Cal though. Temperatures start in the 60s for that game, and dip into the 50s for the second half!

Both UAB and Jax State are on the road Saturday, and for both teams, relatively mild conditions are expected, but there’s a chance for showers for both UAB and JSU as they take on Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina.

NEXT WEEK: We see a brief warm-up to start next week, but another cold front pushes through Alabama mid-week. That will bring some scattered showers and storms, and lead to another cool-down in the second half of next week.

Storm Team 7 Day