Fantastic Football Weather Tonight and Saturday Across Central Alabama

We will have perfect weather for the high school football games this evening. It will be clear with temperatures falling through the 60s into the upper 50s. You will want a jacket or sweatshirt for the games!

The weather will be great for all the local teams this weekend with a mostly sunny sky on Saturday. The afternoon games will have kickoff temperatures around 80° and they will fall into the 70s by the end of the game. Evening games will have kickoff temperatures in the 70s and will fall into the 60s by the end of the game.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!