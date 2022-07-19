The forecast will be anything but boring the next several days, the two biggest highlights of the forecast will be intense heat and strong storms.



Wednesday: A ridge of high pressure that is impacting the mid section of the nation will expand into the deep south tomorrow. As that area of high pressure produced sinking air, we will be baking by afternoon. Morning temperatures start in the mid 70s, and with an ounce of sunshine, the temps climb quickly. We will top out in the mid 90 Wednesday with those heat index values nearing 105°. We are under a Heat Advisory through Wednesday at 9pm.





Thursday: We will be WEATHER AWARE Thursday as we will be positioned near an area of high pressure that will be pumping warm, moist air into Alabama. That, along with a frontal system moving through the Tennessee Valley will create a very unstable airmass. The timeline will be between 1pm and 9pm Thursday. Microbursts, capable of producing winds in excess of 60 mph are possible, along with locally heavy rainfall. These storms will have quite a bit of lightning as well, and we can’t rule out small to quarter sized hail.



The Storm Prediction Center has included most of central Alabama in the slight risk for strong to severe storms. On a scale of 1 to 5, we are at a 2. Whereas I do not foresee ongoing flooding being an issue, I will be watching closely for any downpours that may develop over areas prone to flooding. This could cause some brief flash flooding in very specific area.

Rounding out the Week and heading into the Weekend: We will move from storm to the heat. Although we will keep a small chance of rain in Friday’s forecast, most of this convection (or storms) will stay south of I-20. There is chatter that we will have an extended Heat Advisory starting this weekend and continuing into early next week.